Grimes & Company Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 527.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,597 shares of company stock worth $78,913. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $732.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

