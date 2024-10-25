Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 230 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,540,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $14,108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $264.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.