Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.59.

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

