The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $32.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.89 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

