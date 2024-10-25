57 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Booking by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,183.75.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,338.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,395.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,029.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,838.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

