Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

