Global Assets Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,013,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $5,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $260.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.66.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.