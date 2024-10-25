iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Decreased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 289,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.