Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 56,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 50,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,054,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,054,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,817 shares of company stock worth $132,547,715 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $567.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

