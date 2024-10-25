Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,396.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

