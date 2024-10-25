Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 624 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after acquiring an additional 152,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,031,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $65,650,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 10,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 1,223,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 44,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,679,058. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,338,134.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

