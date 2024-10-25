Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

