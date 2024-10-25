Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.40 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.