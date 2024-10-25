Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,315 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MA Private Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 710,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

