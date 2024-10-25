Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

