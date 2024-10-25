Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth about $3,453,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

