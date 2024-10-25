Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.