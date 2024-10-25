Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

