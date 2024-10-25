Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $536.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.00.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCO stock opened at $466.94 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

