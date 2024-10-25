Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

