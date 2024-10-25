Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IUSG stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

