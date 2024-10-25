Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,577 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 954,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 32,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

