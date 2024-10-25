Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,564 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,077,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

