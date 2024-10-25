Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.