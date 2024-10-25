Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

