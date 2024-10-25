Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,798 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $47.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

