Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $599.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

