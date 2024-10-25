Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after acquiring an additional 707,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,807,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $127.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

