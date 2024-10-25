Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

