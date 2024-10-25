Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,844.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.91. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,777.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,764.19.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

