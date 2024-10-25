Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

