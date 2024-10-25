Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

ENI Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE E opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.