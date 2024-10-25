Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.