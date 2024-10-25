Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,870,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0204 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

