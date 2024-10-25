Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

