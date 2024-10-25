Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,901,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,142 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $31,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,370 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 531,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $7,045,000.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

