Signaturefd LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 21.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,271.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.61.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

