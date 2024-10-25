Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.