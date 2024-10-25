Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.69.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $356.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.63 and its 200 day moving average is $316.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $363.46.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

