TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

