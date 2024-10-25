FY2026 Earnings Estimate for MERC Issued By Raymond James

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mercer International in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MERC. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $426.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercer International

In other Mercer International news, VP Wolfgang Beck acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,103.26. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,259. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wolfgang Beck bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,103.26. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

