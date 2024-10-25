What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for PEG FY2026 Earnings?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.