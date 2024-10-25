What is Raymond James’ Forecast for WFG FY2026 Earnings?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $11.94 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $42,886,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 816.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 60.90%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
