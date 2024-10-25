Raymond James Estimates TSE:WEF FY2026 Earnings

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of C$309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.00 million.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
