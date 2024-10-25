Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ball’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Ball Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 12 month low of $45.41 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $7,479,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ball by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 153,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $6,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

