Zacks Research Comments on Sabre’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Sabre in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

In other Sabre news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sabre by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,986,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 264,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 1,737.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

