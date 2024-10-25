Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IRDM Q4 Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 137.81 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,127,253.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,277.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

