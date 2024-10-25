Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.