Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Garmin Earnings

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $161.93 on Thursday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.50 and a 200-day moving average of $166.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 839,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,982,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.