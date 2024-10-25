Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PLAY Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 736,345 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $31,300,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,229,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

